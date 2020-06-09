ANDERSON — A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday morning when his motorcycle sideswiped a car after he refused to stop for a Indiana State Police trooper on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Anderson.
Robert Yeary, 28, of Indianapolis was transported by EMS to a hospital in Anderson and later was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis, with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
According to an ISP release, Yeary, who had a suspended driver’s license, was wanted on a Level 6 felony warrant from Shelby County for identity deception and a felony drug warrant from Florida. The investigation remains ongoing.
According to the release, a Pendleton police officer clocked the motorcycle going 92 mph north on Interstate 69 near the 219 mile marker at about 12:30 a.m.
A state trooper in the area pursued the motorcycle and activated his lights and siren. The motorcycle accelerated up the ramp onto Martin Luther King Boulevard and, soon after passing 53rd street, sideswiped a car, which caused Yeary to be thrown from the motorcycle.
The trooper and officer rendered first aid prior to EMS arriving and had to place tourniquets on both of the Yeary’s legs, according to the release.
Indiana State Police crash reconstruction investigators, Anderson Police Department, Ingalls Police Department and Anderson Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.