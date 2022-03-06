Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.