ANDERSON — A motorcyclist killed last week on Ind. 9 after colliding with a pickup truck has been identified and his family notified, officials said.
Joshua House, 49, of Anderson was killed at the intersection of Ind. 9 and County Road 1100 South on Sept. 6, according to Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott.
Witnesses said House was riding a 2000 Yamaha MC south on Ind. 9 when he tried to pass a pickup truck — also headed south and pulling a smaller vehicle.
The truck was turning east onto County Road 1100 South when House collided with the left rear quarter of the pickup, then slid off the north side of County Road 1100 South, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
House was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither the pickup's driver, Matthew Sarten, 25, of Fortville, nor a passenger in the automobile he was pulling was hurt, according to the release.
