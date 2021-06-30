ANDERSON — A motorcyclist and his passenger are recovering in an Indianapolis hospital following a serious accident Tuesday night.
The driver, Stephen Knotts, 55, of Anderson, and his passenger, Kellian Zapf, 51, of Daleville, were airlifted to St. Vincent hospital on 86th Street and are in serious but stable condition, Sheriff Scott Mellinger said.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident on County Road 300 North just east of County Road 375 East at approximately 8:36 p.m., Mellinger said in a press release.
A 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle carrying Knotts and Zapf was found on its side in the middle of County Road 300 North with no evidence of what caused the driver to lay the motorcycle down, Mellinger said. Evidence showed the motorcycle was westbound on 300 North.
Neither person was wearing a helmet, he said. There were no witnesses to the crash, which is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.