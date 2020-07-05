ANDERSON — A motorist died in a single-car accident on Interstate 69 in Anderson on Sunday morning.
Just after 7 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff's Department and Anderson police responded to a report of the crash at the 227.7 mile marker on I-69, according to a sheriff's press release.
"Responding units found that a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was northbound on I-69 when the driver drove off the left side of the road and entered the median," the press release said.
The driver over-corrected and lost control, crossing both northbound lanes and leaving the right side of the interstate, according to the release.
The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities had not released the name of the driver as of Sunday afternoon, pending notification of relatives.
The sheriff's department and Anderson police were assisted at the scene by the Anderson Fire Department and emergency management agencies from Madison and Hamilton counties.
