ANDERSON — Department of Natural Resources staff took advantage of the recent cold spell to start removing trees from the prehistoric earthworks at Mounds State Park.
"That gave us a jump-start. We wanted to drop those big trees under perfect conditions, which is when we had the ground frozen," said Scott Crossley, Mounds property manager.
The mounds would have been clear of trees based on how Native Americans used them, but over time several have grown up and Crossley estimates some of the larger ones could be as much as 200 years old.
Currently the earthworks are mowed to keep new trees from growing.
Due to their size, a large falling branch or a tree being uprooted in a storm could damage the mounds and also pose a risk to visitors.
To protect the earthworks no heavy equipment is being used, instead staff from other Indiana DNR properties are coming to assist.
"We've got a big cable, looks like a zip line, that we strung last week," Crossley said.
"We use this cable with these big clamps and we can grab a hold of these logs and then slide them out on the cable."
Moving the logs by a cable suspended above the ground was the idea of a state park manager with a background in mechanical engineering.
The work will be done in the winter when the ground is dry and hard and there's no chance of endangered bats using them.
"We only got six trees this year, and there's 35 total so we're looking at a couple of winters," Crossley said.
For public safety, portions of the mounds complex will be closed during tree removal.
