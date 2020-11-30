ANDERSON — A Muncie man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of molesting a child in 2012.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Caitlin Foster-Morency of the Madison County Sheriff's Department, Christopher Edward Wyant, 48, 1600 block of South Gharkey Street, Muncie, was charged with Class C felony child molest in connection with an alleged incident in Pendleton. Full cash bond was set at $15,000.
According to a Kids Talk forensic interview in August 2019, Wyant allegedly tried to fondle the child, who reported being 6 or 7 years old at the time, shortly after his birthday in February 2012.
The child reported sitting against a wall watching a movie on the white bunk beds that had a tent with windows in his bedroom when Wyant entered the room and sat next to him. Wyant then allegedly tried to touch the child and encouraged the child to touch him, according to the affidavit.
When the child objected, Wyant allegedly told him it wasn’t a big deal. When the child told Wyant to stop, the affidavit said, the man told the child no one would believe him if he reported the incident.
However, according to the affidavit, the child did report the incident to an adult after which Wyant disappeared and a missing person’s report was filed.
“(The child) stated this happened at their house while they were living in Pendleton, but he doesn’t remember the address,” the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, forensic investigator Becky Oldham asked the child why he was coming forward now. He responded that his mother asked him about the incident, and no one had asked him before.
Foster-Morency reported trying to reach Wyant several times unsuccessfully over several months for an interview. On Dec. 13, 2019, she sought a warrant for Wyant’s arrest.
