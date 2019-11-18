MUNCIE — Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler at his home Monday.
Tyler, 76, is accused of accepting a $5,000 bribe in exchange for the awarding of public contracts, according to The Star Press. He was indicted last week by a U.S. District Court jury on suspicion of theft of public funds.
According to the indictment, Tyler received the payment from the Muncie Sanitary District’s superintendent of sewer maintenance and engineering, for “awarding of contracts under Tyler’s influence,” the Muncie newspaper reported.
The Gaston-based company involved is not identified in the court document, which said the company “performed demolition, excavation and construction services in Muncie.”
The charge against Tyler carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence and $250,000 fine, The Star Press reported.
FBI spokesperson Christine Bavender referred further questions to the U.S. attorney’s office in Indianapolis, which said it would release information about charges against Tyler later Monday.
Tyler is a Democrat who’s been mayor of Muncie for eight years after serving in the Indiana House of Representatives. He didn’t seek reelection as mayor in November, when Republican Dan Ridenour defeated Democrat Terry Whitt Bailey, who is director of community development in the Tyler administration.
Ridenour will become mayor on Jan. 1.
It wasn’t immediately known Monday whether Tyler had retained a lawyer.
The FBI has been investigating possible corruption in his administration for nearly four years, since allegations surfaced in early 2016 against Craig Nichols, Muncie’s building commissioner at the time.
Prosecutors alleged Nichols steered work to companies he owned and then billed the city more than $376,000 for demolition work that was either never done or performed at inflated prices.
Nichols pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud and money laundering. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison.
