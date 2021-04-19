ANDERSON — For the next month a mural celebrating Black culture in Indiana will be on display at the Dickmann Town Center.
The mural was created by local muralist Nekoda Witsken and art educator Israel Solomon who worked with the city of Fishers for the creation of the mural.
It was brought to the city by the Anderson Main Street organization and the city of Anderson.
Witsken, a graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School and Purdue University, said the mural depicts well-known Indiana jazz guitarist Wes Montgomery.
“About a year ago, when Indiana started expanding all the social conversations, my artist friends and I wanted to be a part of the conversation,” she said. “The city of Fishers, the city of Elwood, Anderson, Noblesville, so we made this traveling program together.
“We wanted to celebrate in a positive way what Black Hoosiers have contributed to our culture,” Witsken said.
She said the artists came up with five names and the Fishers city officials, which funded the project, voted on who to celebrate.
Witsken said she owns a company that creates murals.
She said another mural is planned in downtown Anderson on the former Frisch’s building along West Ninth Street, but the design has not been finalized.
“Our goal in the mural was to symbolize unity,” Witsken of the Montgomery mural. “It’s a celebration of unity.
“I hope people see unity in it and they want to pull out their phones and listen to Wes Montgomery music,” she said. “Enjoy art by Indy people, about an Indy man and in an Indiana place.”
Witsken said the display of the mural in Anderson will be the final stop before being placed permanently in Fishers.
She painted the “Mother Nature” door in front of Standt’s Jewelers.
Witsken and Solomon hope to create four more murals with future subjects to include Vivian Carter, who started Vee Jay Records and signed the Beatles to a contract in 1963, and Muhammad Ali.
“When Koda (Witsken) approached us about hosting the traveling mural, we knew we had to seize the opportunity,” Maria Lehr, vice president of the Anderson Main Street board, said. “We are honored to have Anderson included in the list of communities this mural has visited.
“It increases access to public art, celebrates diversity, and helps us to continue to create a positive culture in downtown Anderson,” she said.
The mural will be on display until May 17 and will be able to be viewed during several events at the Dickmann Town Center, located across Meridian Street from the Paramount Theatre.
Events include: the Purdue Polytechnic graduation on May 7; Madison County Historical Society Car Show on May 22; and the Roger Upchurch concert on May 29.
