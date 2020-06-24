ANDERSON — Willie Alex “Terell” Owens Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced for murder at noon on Thursday at Madison County Circuit Court 4 before Judge David A. Happe.
Owens, 36, was convicted of shooting Tommie L. Griffin three times in the head on Jan. 1, 2019. Griffin died of his injuries.
Owens was originally scheduled to be sentenced in April, but sentencing was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Indiana Supreme Court granted an emergency relief order allowing court proceedings to be continued pursuant to Administrative Rule 17, through May 4.
On March 12, Madison County Circuit Court jurors returned a guilty murder verdict against Owens after deliberating for more than four hours.
They also found him guilty of Class A misdemeanor false informing resulting in substantial hindrance to law enforcement.
Following the jury’s verdict, Owens pleaded guilty to enhancement charges of Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Witnesses testified during the trial that Owens was in Griffin’s car before the shooting and after they heard the gunshots that killed Griffin, Owens jumped inside their vehicle and told the people to drive away as he talked about “head shots.”
