ANDERSON — Willie Alex “Terell” Owens Jr. was scheduled to be sentenced for murder on Wednesday, but his sentencing date was continued amid the COVID-19 crisis.
A new date for the hearing has not been set, according to court officials.
Owens, 36, was convicted of shooting Tommie L. Griffin times in the head on Jan. 1, 2019. Griffin died of his injuries.
The sentencing date on Wednesday for Owens unintentionally coincided with his birthday, but now will take place after the courts reopen to the public.
The Indiana Supreme Court granted an emergency relief order allowing court proceedings to be continued pursuant to Administrative Rule 17, through May 4.
A new date for Owens’ hearing will be set after May 4, unless the emergency order is continued because of the COVID-19 crisis.
After deliberating for more than four hours, Madison County Circuit Court jurors returned a guilty murder verdict against Owens on March 12.
They also found him guilty of Class A misdemeanor false informing resulting in substantial hindrance to law enforcement.
Following the jury’s verdict, Owens pleaded guilty to enhancement charges of Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Witnesses testified during the trial that Owens was in Griffin’s car before the shooting and after they heard the gunshots that killed Griffin, Owens jumped inside their vehicle and told the people to drive away as he talked about “head shots.”
Owens will be sentenced in Circuit Court 4 before Judge David A. Happe once a new hearing date is set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.