ANDERSON — Two people are charged with killing Bryce Patterson on Aug. 18, 2018, but only one will go on trial this week.
Michael D. Wayne Fleming III, 20, is charged with two counts of murder, Level 1 felony attempted murder and two counts of Level 2 felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Jury selection in Fleming’s trial begins Monday in Madison Circuit Court 3.
A request by prosecutors for a joint trial with Fleming and his co-defendant, Orlando Sutton, 20, was denied. Sutton’s trial date has been continued until after Fleming’s trial.
Patterson, 19, was a recent graduate of Pendleton Heights High School and living in Fishers at the time of his death.
According to Anderson police affidavits, Patterson had helped his friend, Michael Kincade, of Indianapolis, with a flat tire the day before he was shot and killed around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of West 12th Street.
Sutton allegedly contacted Ryan Green on Snapchat to purchase about $550 worth of pot. Green, in turn, reached out to his brother, Kincade, who obtained it. An arrangement was made to meet Sutton that evening at a West 12th Street address, according to the police affidavit.
Green, Kincade and Kincade’s girlfriend, McKenzie Ford, met with Sutton and Fleming as agreed upon, but Sutton reportedly told Green he needed to get cash. All five drove to the gas station several blocks away where there was an ATM machine.
On the way to the gas station they got a flat tire and Kincade called Patterson to help them change the tire.
The two cars returned to 12th Street with Green, Sutton and Fleming were in the vehicle that was now being driven with a spare tire and Patterson, his 16-year-old cousin, Kincade and Ford following close behind.
Sutton and Fleming got out of the first vehicle walking toward the house, but then walked up to Patterson’s car, according to the affidavit.
They reportedly demanded money yelling “give me all you have,” and then began firing into the vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Kincade was shot in his left arm and Patterson died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the affidavit.
Testimony in the trial could begin as early as Monday afternoon if a jury is seated in the morning, court officials said. Otherwise testimony could begin Tuesday, but will be adjourned on Wednesday for regular criminal court proceedings.
The trial will then resume on Thursday and Friday.
