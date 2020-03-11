ANDERSON — Jurors on Wednesday learned how inmates send messages to each other inside the jail, how phone calls at the jail are monitored and heard testimony from the detective who investigated Tommie Griffin’s homicide.
Willie Alex “Terell” Owens Jr., 35, of Anderson is on trial accused of fatally shooting Griffin, who was 39.
Griffin was shot three times in the head after leaving a party the morning of Jan. 1, 2019.
Madison County Jail Commander Tyler Jugg testified that the jail is housed in an old building and inmates send “kites” or messages to each other through the toilets and vents of the facility.
Jugg’s testimony highlighted how Owens was able to talk to people both inside and outside of the jail about what they should or should not say to the police investigating his case.
Jugg said inmates have also swapped pin numbers which are used to make telephone calls.
He said the pin numbers are traded for commissary items, but inmates have also forced fellow inmates to give them their pin numbers. Jugg said the numbers can be traced back to inmates and the people they call.
Letters that come into the jail are scanned and stored into a jail system that allows inmates to read them on a digital display. The process helps eliminate letters containing contraband and allows investigators to review information if it is needed at a later date.
Keonte Matthews, who provided key testimony on the first day of the murder trial, said Owens attempted to contact him by telephone and through letters several times after Owens’ arrest.
Matthews told police he was with Owens and Griffin moments before Griffin was shot and killed. He said Owens jumped into the same car with him after the shooting saying “head shots” and Owens indicated he shot Griffin because the other man had disrespected him.
Anderson Police Detective Norman Rayford said he was a co-lead investigator in Owens’ case until he learned his daughter had dated Matthews and was at the party the night Griffin was killed. He said he requested to be removed from the case.
Rayford told jurors he learned about his daughter’s relationship on Jan. 8 and felt it would be a conflict of interest.
Deputy prosecutor Mary Hutchison asked Rayford the names of other people questioned during the investigation and if they were ever considered suspects in the case.
During opening statements and throughout the trial, defense attorneys have indicated Rayford and Detective Jake Brooks bullied and threatened people they questioned into changing their stories.
Defense attorney Spenser G. Benge said information provided by witnesses was overlooked in order to charge Owens with Griffin’s murder.
Hutchison questioned Rayford about several people of interest who were interviewed by the detectives, but Rayford said Owens was the only suspect in the shooting.
She also addressed the interrogation room where the witnesses were questioned. Defense attorneys said the room was small and enhanced an atmosphere where witnesses could feel threatened when the detectives raised their voices or accused people of lying.
Hutchison played a short video Rayford created showing 11 police in the room at once.
After the video was played, defense attorney Spenser G. Benge asked Rayford if the quarters were close.
“I’m not going to say it’s a small room,” Rayford said, which caused Benge to raise his eyebrows.
Brooks was the last witness to testify on Thursday before the state rested its case against Owens.
He described the scene of the shooting, the people interviewed and different techniques he used when questioning witnesses.
Hutchison asked if he was ever aggressive while questioning the witnesses and Brooks said he could get loud sometimes.
“I did stand up and yelled at her,” he said of his interview with Marianne Coates who was later convicted of Level 5 felony assisting a criminal.
Brooks said he investigated all leads in the case and never refused to take information from witnesses.
“Can you force people to talk to you?” Hutchison asked.
“No,” said Brooks.
Defense attorney David E. Alger questioned Brooks about threatening witnesses by telling them he did not believe them and to continue to question them until he got the answer he wanted.
Brooks denied the accusation.
“I was trying to get the truth,” he said.
Brooks said the totality of the investigation was used to find Griffin’s killer and that person was Owens.
Both the state and defense rested their case on Wednesday. Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday in Madison Circuit Court 4 before Judge David A. Happe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.