ANDERSON — The trial date for a man accused of shooting another man over “disrespect” has been continued until 2020.
Willie Alex Owens Jr., also known as Terell Owens, 35, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Tommie L. Griffin, 39, of Anderson on New Year’s Day.
On Friday, Madison Circuit Court 4 Judge David Happe appointed Spenser Benge as co-counsel in the case, and a jury trial was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 2. Owens was originally scheduled to go to trial Monday.
Witnesses told police Griffin was gunned down on New Year’s Day because Owens felt disrespected, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Anderson Police Department.
Officers found Griffin in the driver’s seat of an SUV at 8:33 a.m. on Jan. 1. The engine of the vehicle was running and in gear when first responders arrived.
Medics pronounced Griffin dead at the scene from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to the affidavit. Detectives reported finding three .40-caliber shell casings on a nearby sidewalk.
Witnesses later told police Griffin and Owens both attended an “after set party,” according to police records. The witnesses told police Owens “felt disrespected by Tommie Griffin on both dates due to females present and events that transpired during each party.”
A witness told police they heard gunshots Jan. 1 and then Owens and a second person ran up to a vehicle, got inside and told the driver to drive away. The witness said Owens talked about “head shots” while in the car.
Before leaving to go to his mother’s home out of state, Owens is accused of telling people, “exactly what to say to police if interviewed in the future,” according to the affidavit. One witness related to police the story that Owens had said to use, but the witness said it was not the truth.
During the course of their investigation, police located a cellphone Owens was said to have had in his possession when Griffin was killed. The phone was analyzed by the Indiana State Police, who determinee that it had been in the area of the shooting Jan. 1, according to court records.
