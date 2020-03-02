ANDERSON — Jurors were selected Monday for the trial of an Anderson man accused of shooting and killing Tommie L. Griffin on Jan. 1, 2019.
Willie Alex Owens Jr., also known as Terell Owens, 35, is the defendant charged with Griffin’s homicide.
Officers found Griffin, 39, also of Anderson, in the driver’s seat of an SUV at 8:33 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019. The engine of the vehicle was running and in gear when authorities arrived.
Medics pronounced Griffin dead at the scene from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to the affidavit. Detectives reported finding three .40-caliber shell casings on a nearby sidewalk.
Witnesses told police Owens felt disrespected by Griffin prior to the shooting, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Anderson Police Department.
Griffin and Owens both attended an “after set party,” according to police records. The witnesses told police Owens “felt disrespected by Tommie Griffin on both dates due to females present and events that transpired during each party.”
Another witness told police they heard gunshots the morning of the shooting and then Owens and a second person ran up to a vehicle, got inside and told the driver to drive away. The witness said Owens talked about “head shots” while in the car.
Before leaving to go to his mother’s home out of state, Owens is accused of telling people, “exactly what to say to police if interviewed in the future,” according to the affidavit. One witness related to police the story that Owens had said to use, but the witness said it was not the truth.
During the course of their investigation, police found a cellphone Owens was said to have had in his possession when Griffin was killed. The phone was analyzed by the Indiana State Police, who determined that it had been in the area of the shooting Jan. 1, 2019, according to court records.
Madison Circuit Court 4 plans to conduct regularly scheduled criminal hearings on Tuesday and resume opening statements in the trial on Wednesday and present evidence in the case on Thursday. There will be no murder trial proceedings on Friday, or March 10.
