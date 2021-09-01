ANDERSON — Almost three years after Mustin Builders first attempted to construct housing in the Sagamore subdivision, the final hurdle has been cleared.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special exception Wednesday for the construction of 24 housing units on 12 lots along Mimosa Lane.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said staff recommended approving the exception requested by the builders.
He said the development will provide needed housing in the city’s northwest quadrant along Raible Avenue.
The Sagamore Homeowners Association requested that the 12 lots be developed as rapidly as possible, according to Lawrence Johnson with Mustin Builders.
“We’re anxious to get started.”
Daphe Holtzleiter with Mustin said there has been interest in purchasing homes in the subdivision.
“South Main Village is almost sold out, so we’re hoping potential buyers will look to Sagamore,” she said.
Holtzleiter said housing units’ costs will range from $280,000 to $300,000.
Johnson said the developers are hoping to begin construction on one unit this year that will be priced in the high $200,000 range.
Holtzleiter said the intent is to have the concrete slabs in place by the end of the year.
There was only protest against granting the special exception from resident Jan Ford, who was concerned about noise and increased traffic.
Ford also noted residents walk their dogs and practice their golf swings on the now vacant lots.
In 2018, Mustin Builders attempted to rezone the property to allow for six buildings to be connected on the 12 lots without lot lines.
The Plan Commission approved the rezoning 4-2, but no recommendation was made to the Anderson City Council because five votes were required.
The City Council subsequently denied the rezoning request.
This year the Plan Commission and City Council approved the new rezoning to allow the construction.
