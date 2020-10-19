ANDERSON — Gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers describes the education system in Indiana as being in trouble.
Myers, a Democrat, is running against incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb and Libertarian Donald Rainwater in the November election.
Last Friday Myers met with representatives from Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. newspapers from Indiana via Zoom.
The next governor will appoint the state superintendent of public instruction for the first time since it was eliminated as an elective position.
Republican Jennifer McCormick, the current state superintendent, has endorsed Myers.
Myers said he has a short list for the position but, aside from stating any qualified person would be under consideration, he wouldn’t comment on whether McCormick was on his short list.
“The person would have to have a great deal of experience in the educational system,” he said. “Have knowledge and experience in Indiana, good political sense and care about our children.”
Myers said increasing teacher pay in Indiana has not been a priority of Holcomb or the Republican-controlled legislature.
“They have delayed releasing a report on teacher pay until after the election,” he said. “That report has been in the making for two years.
“If it had great news for teacher pay it would have been released before the election,” Myers said.
Myers said right now there are 980 teacher vacancies in Indiana and teachers are leaving the state in droves.
“It used to be teachers from Kentucky would come to Indiana to teach for the better pay,” he said.
Myers added he would put a pause on approving charter schools.
“We have to review and authorize the process,” he said. “We want to know how money is being spent.”
Concerning the demand for police reform, Myers said government has to set a different tone.
“The majority of the police officers want to do the right thing,” he said. “There is a small percentage that shouldn’t be in law enforcement.”
Myers said portable video recording devices are bringing awareness to a new generation of the terrible acts taking place.
He said body cameras, more oversight and training are needed along with a ban on chokeholds.
The use of no-knock warrants would become rare and required to be approved at the highest level, Myers said if he is elected governor.
Myers said, if elected, he would decriminalize possession of a small amount of marijuana and then make it legal for medical use.
“We need more transparency,” he said of the criminal justice system.
Myers said racial injustice is not just in the criminal justice system but everywhere in society.
“We need to work so there are no barriers,” he said.
