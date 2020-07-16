ANDERSON — The Madison County Chapter of the NAACP wants Scott Norrick, the judge of the Edgewood Town Court, to clarify his position on civil rights.
The issue in the Edgewood Town Court was made public by Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings last month about alleged racist comments by the chief court reporter concerning deputy prosecutor Rosemary Khoury.
The chief court reporter in Edgewood resigned her position on Thursday.
Cummings gave Norrick a week to take action following the allegation. Eventually Norrick put the employee on paid administrative leave and the Indiana Supreme Court employment attorney conducted an investigation.
Bill Watson, vice president of the NAACP, said the Edgewood Town Court situation should have been dealt with immediately when it was brought to Norrick’s attention by the prosecutor’s office.
In a press release, the NAACP wants Norrick, who is running for the judgeship of Madison Circuit Court Division 5, to state publicly his position on race, racism and diversity.
“We as an organization want to have him on the record,” Watson said Thursday. “We want the community to know that the NAACP has not dropped the ball.”
Watson said there are NAACP members who intend to take an active role in the 2020 election cycle.
He said the NAACP wants to know if Norrick’s racial bias is so pronounced that he shouldn’t be a Circuit Court judge.
“This will not go away,” Watson said. “This could negatively impact Norrick in our discussion of candidates.”
Norrick said he wants to meet with the members of NAACP.
“I want people to know my heart,” he said. “I want the community to come together. I want to be a bridge to everyone.”
Norrick said he met with the Westside Community Coalition to discuss the situation in the Edgewood Town Court.
Watson said the whole notion of racial bias has to be discussed in an open forum.
“We want to work to put an end to racial bias and come to the point where everyone is being treated equally and with respect,” he said.
James Burgess, president of the NAACP, said it is the responsibility of the organization to make sure it has all the information.
“Our intent is to hear both sides,” he said. “There is always another side to every story.”
Burgess said the intent is to ask every candidate for elective office their position on civil rights.
“We would expect them to take a position on civil rights,” he said.
Watson said the NAACP wants to make sure that Norrick is not harboring the same bias when it comes to people.
“We want to give him the opportunity to explain his position,” Watson said.
