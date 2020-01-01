INGALLS — For the past three years as the doors opened at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the South Madison Food Pantry, volunteer Nancy M. Wynant, 89, has stood ready to help at the pastry table — her preferred station — as clients, many of whom line up as early as 5 a.m., streamed through the doors.
In August, thinking she wanted to help a little more, the Pendleton resident started volunteering on Fridays at The Christian Center in Anderson.
“I don’t mean to sound preachy, but my church is very important to me, God is very important to me, and I always try to find ways to serve God,” she said.
The Dayton, Ohio, native, who came to Pendleton when she was 10 years old, went on to graduate from Pendleton High School in 1947 and served for 30 years as a business teacher at Pendleton Heights High School after teaching for one year at the former Highland High School in Anderson.
In addition to her volunteer work at the pantry and TCC, Wynant has served as president of the Pendleton Historical Museum, as a member of the Fall Creek Public Library board of directors and as historian at Pendleton First United Methodist Church, which she attends. Some say she is the historian for all of south Madison County.
“Nobody really cares that much about history, but they may one day,” she said.
Even at her age, Wynant said, she seeks personal growth. One of the advantages of volunteering in the places where she does is the empathy she gains by getting to know people outside her usual circle of friends and acquaintances.
“I’ve become friends with many of these people,” she said. “With these people and also the men at The Christian Center, you can always find good in people. I really enjoy that. The men at The Christian Center are so polite and respectful to me. If they like me, it makes it easier for me to like them and do things for them.”
Wynant’s daughter, Diana Garner, nominated the mother of three, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of five as The Herald Bulletin’s Person of the Year.
“Her focus her whole life has been in helping others, and she has certainly been a community-minded individual, assisting at a time when many would just sit at home,” she wrote in her nomination. “She has trained students for years to become productive members of our community and society, and continues to awe people with her servant’s heart.”
Green Township Trustee and organizer of the South Madison Food Pantry Greg Valentine said all he had to do was make the request for volunteers, and Wynant, who drives regardless of the weather, showed up.
“She’s got a helping heart. She will not miss a bad day when she shouldn’t be driving,” he said.
