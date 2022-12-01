DELPHI — The judge in the Delphi murders case will discuss a defense motion for a change of venue during a hearing Jan. 13, 2023, according to court documents obtained by 13News.
The judge also will discuss a gag order request for these people in the case:
- Counsel
- Coroner
- Court personnel
- Family members
- Law enforcement officials
- Parties
Also Thursday, defendant Richard Allen's attorneys released a statement after receiving numerous media inquiries about the case and ongoing investigation.
Attorneys Andrew J. Baldwin and Brad Rozzi described the statement as their "thoughts" about the investigation into Allen.
The statement started by declaring their client's innocence, noting that he's never had legal trouble in the past.
"He is innocent and completely confused as to why he has been charged with these crimes," the attorneys wrote.
They wrote that it was Allen who notified police about his presence on the trails near the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, 2017, the day Libby German and Abby Williams went missing.
Their bodies were discovered the next day.
The lawyers also said that Allen tried to help the investigation on more than one occasion, including having a conversation with a conservation officer about seeing three girls on the trail.
The probable cause affidavit released earlier this week mentioned three people who came across a man on the trail the day Libby and Abby disappeared.
The attorneys also noted that Allen did not dispose of his guns, car or clothes, all of which were mentioned in court documents, in the five years since the girls' deaths.
"He did not alter his appearance; he did not relocate himself to another community. He did what any innocent man would do and continued with his normal routine."
A Feb. 17, 2023, bond hearing is scheduled for Allen.