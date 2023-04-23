BOISE, Idaho — The Biden administration has announced $140 million in funding for a variety of water conservation projects, but details are unclear as to whether any of that funding will make its way to Indiana’s waterways.
The announcement came Friday from U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who addressed a group of journalists ahead of Earth Day and noted the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Endangered Species Act.
“Through this once-in-a-generation funding, we’re taking steps to ensure these resources support critical environmental and conservation actions our country must take if we are meaningfully to meet this moment,” Haaland said. “We all need to do our part to nurture the next generation of stewards.”
Haaland also touted new initiatives designed to update public land management methods and the country. Each federal land management agency, she said, has been tasked with updating its policies to ensure compliance with existing regulations. In the West, that includes treaty obligations with several tribes of indigenous peoples.
Also unveiled was a commitment of $125 million to fund public land management partnerships, address pollution issues from coal, fossil fuels and other industries, and replenish certain wildlife species along river corridors.
“For too long, land management planning has been dominated by extractive industries,” Haaland said. “This funding is a long time coming, and will go far to help address the growing pressures we’re seeing on our public lands from fossil fuel development and the impacts of the climate crisis.”