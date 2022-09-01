INDIANAPOLIS — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis.
Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.
The soldiers had been training at a Southern Indiana military camp and were on a night off in Indianapolis when they clashed with Duncan and his friends, according to an arrest affidavit. The affidavit also says Duncan told one of his friends that he fired on the soldiers because he “just spazzed.”
The killed soldier has been identified as Simmie Poetsema, 26, of the Dutch Commando Corps.
One wounded soldier is back in the Netherlands; the other was expected to return Thursday, Deputy Police Chief Kendale Adams said, adding that both are expected to make a full recovery,
Mears and Adams also said they were in contact with Dutch investigators n Indianapolis conducting an independent inquiry into the shooting.
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren expressed concern about gun violence in the United States after the shooting.
“We do many trainings of our servicemen in the United States, … (so) it’s very, very concerning for us.” Ollongren told AP on Tuesday at a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Prague.
During a court hearing Thursday, a judge ordered Duncan remain jailed without bond and entered an automatic not guilty plea for him. The Indianapolis resident has been in custody since his arrest Tuesday.
Duncan’s lawyers said they are reviewing the allegations. “Clearly things got out of control," attorney KiKi Gaither told The AP. “ And it all comes down to, you know, who you believe.”
According to the affidavit, soldiers told investigators they were walking back to their hotel from a bar when Duncan and his friends bumped into them. Witnesses told police the soldiers tried to defuse the situation but that a brief fight broke out before gunshots were fired from a passing pickup truck.
Mears said with Duncan at the time could still face criminal charges.