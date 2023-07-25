WASHINGTON D.C. — Organ transplant may be just another issue for some but for U.S. Senator Todd Young-R, it's something that's affected him personally.
After retiring from The United State Marine Corps, Young became friends with Former Gunnery Sergeant Dave McFarland or "Gunny."
Over the course of their friendship, McFarland told Young he needed something important — a new heart.
His new heart never came and McFarland succumbed to his condition. He passed away Feb. 21, 2010, according to an obituary.
Young attributed McFarland's death to the sluggishness of the U.S. organ procurement system known as the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network.
"I resolved to take a look at the system, to do whatever I could, to ensure no families ever had to deal with this situation again," Young said.
Young recently co-sponsored the Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act, a bipartisan bill intended to improve the procurement system, beginning with increasing competition.
The Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network is overseen by the United Network for Organ Sharing, an non-profit organization contracted by the federal government to oversee the country's transplant system.
United Network for Organ Sharing, also known as "UNOS" has been running the system for almost 40 years, according to an article in the Washington Post.
UNOS is the sole contractor, according to Young, because a history with the transplant system is required to obtain a contract.
"The service they're providing is overseeing the transplantation network. No one can have a history of overseeing the transplantation network because UNOS has done it since the very beginning," he said.
"It's this circular logic that keeps the monopoly contractor, UNOS in its job because a requirement to renew their contract is that only someone with experience can land the contract."
Young said the current bill requires that contractors demonstrate "substantial capacity" to procure organs.
"Everything from training qualified personnel to robust IT systems so you can track organs every step of the way," Young explained.
UNOS came under fire last August during a Senate Committee on Finance hearing during which the committee discussed findings from their nearly three-year investigation of the transplant system.
70 people died from complications related to transplanted organs, according to their findings cited in the article.
“You should lose this contract,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) to the then-CEO of UNOS Brian Shepherd, during the hearing reported in a Washington Post article.
“You should not be allowed anywhere near the organ transplant system in this country.”
The organization currently oversees UNOS, according to another Washington Post article but has little regulatory authority.
The bill, Young said, would also give the Health Resources and Services Administration regulatory authority.
United Network for Organ Sharing stated that they do not oppose the bill but proposed a few amendments.
The current bill allows the transplant network to be operated by public or private entities but does not include those with "relevant expertise," which UNOS CEO Maureen McBride recommended the Senate include via a letter.
Young did not provide a timeline for the bill.