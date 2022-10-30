U.S. Sen. Todd Young faced a social media pile-on last week after a post bashing gas prices. But behind the mocking, millions of Hoosiers are still struggling to stretch their dollars amid inflation.
The Indiana Republican is up against Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, and Libertarian James Sceniak on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Young has centered his campaign messaging on inflation and has pinned economic blame on Democratic President Joe Biden and a Democratic-controlled Congress.
“When Republicans were in control, we lowered taxes (and) we lightened regulations. The economy was poised for takeoff when we emerged from the global pandemic,” Young said at the race’s single debate Oct, 16. “All of that was interrupted under Democratic control.”
The senator additionally told Indiana Capital Chronicle that, currently, his top concern in office is addressing inflation.
“Washington has catalyzed inflation and exacerbated it through ill-advised actions,” he said.
“Inflation is the cruelest form of taxation … at the federal level, that means stopping expenditures to the tune of trillions of dollars — money we don’t have on, things we don’t need, on consumption that doesn’t make us more productive or longer term and therefore does not lead to lower prices.”
But an attempt to galvanize gas price-based opposition to Biden went awry Tuesday.
Young tweeted an after-dark picture of himself on the campaign trail, with one hand wrapped around a gas pump, a stern, determined expression on his face, and the $3.99-per-gallon price in view — but no car in sight.
His opponents seized gleefully on the misstep, piling 2,300 mostly mocking quote tweets and 9,600 comments onto a post with just 1,000 likes. Even some pseudo-celebrities got in on the fun.
"Todd, what are you refueling? Where is the vehicle. Do … you … run … on unleaded gasoline?" inquired John Green, an Indianapolis-born author, content creator and philanthropist.
According to Keith Olbermann, a sports and political commentator and writer, "You got bigger problems, Bub. Somebody done stole your car."
From Ann “Muffet” McGraw, who was head women’s basketball coach at the University of Notre Dame for more than three decades, came this: "Probably should have voted for that lower fuel cost bill to stop price gouging then huh?"
McDermott also joined in, remarking on Young’s “INVISIBLE CAR.”
But a representative for Young’s campaign told Indiana Capital Chronicle that Young was standing next to a car, which was out of the frame.
After that, the fun devolved to each side blaming the other for inflation.
