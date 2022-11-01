$1.2B Powerball keeps on growing
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.
The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize Aug. 3.
The jackpot grows after every winnerless drawing and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and third-largest prizes were hit by players of the Mega Millions lottery game.
Powerball is played in Indiana and 44 other states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Chicago drive-by injures up to 15
CHICAGO — As many as 15 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting on Halloween night that sent shots flying into a crowd along a Chicago street corner, police said.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the three juvenile victims are ages 3, 11 and 13. The others wounded by gunfire Monday night are adults ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s.
In addition, police said a woman fleeing from the shooting scene was struck by a vehicle as she crossed traffic. She was hospitalized in fair condition.
The Chicago Fire Department said it sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood. Brown said the victims’ conditions range from non-life threatening injuries to critical condition.
No fatalities were immediately reported, and police were waiting to interview shooting victims after they received medical treatment.
Shanghai Disney holds, tests guests
BEIJING — Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of virus testing that extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced Tuesday.
The park closed Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Co. and the government said in separate statements. The city health bureau said guests all tested negative and were allowed to leave by 8:30 p.m.
No details of a possible outbreak were released, but 1.3 million residents of the downtown Yangpu district were ordered Friday to stay at home for virus testing.
Police say intruder targeted mother
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A woman who was in bed with her two young children was fatally shot early Tuesday during a home invasion that a Florida sheriff described as targeted hit.
A man knocked on a door in New Port Richey, north of Tampa, sometime after 12:30 a.m., Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference.
The knock awakened a woman who was sleeping on the couch in a front room, the sheriff said. As she got up, a masked man kicked the door in and pointed a gun at her, Nocco said.
The man continued on to a bedroom and flipped the light switch, Nocco said.
“The light comes on, she sees the suspect walk into the door,” he said. “She sits up. As she sits up she says, ‘Don’t shoot me.’ The suspect then fires one round at her. She falls off the bed. He fires another round directly at her striking her.”
The children, under the age of 12, were not hurt in the shooting.
The Associated Press