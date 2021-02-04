ANDERSON — From the moment President Joseph Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, memes and posts appeared from African Americans on social media criticizing him for not acting quickly enough on the Black agenda.
Minorities living in Madison County don’t necessarily share that view, expressing relative pleasure at the actions Biden has taken through the dozens of executive orders he signed in his first two weeks in office. Those include ordering equity assessments and reallocation of resources as necessary in government agencies, addressing the “humanitarian challenges” regarding immigrants and reinstating rights for LGBTQ citizens.
“I’m very pleased with what I see so far with him caring about some very neglected areas. He’s focusing on race, equity and inclusion,” said Kim Townsend, who chairs the Madison County Race, Equity and Inclusion Workgroup and serves as executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority.
The president’s orders also included an evaluation of the previous administration’s housing policies through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Many African Americans believe Biden should prioritize what they put forth as a Black agenda because they delivered to him Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the contested presidential election on Nov. 3.
Townsend and others said even if Biden did not take action on items specific to the Black agenda, Black Americans benefit from some of the things he did for all Americans, such as coordinating a more comprehensive COVID-19 response. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, African Americans suffer 3.7 times the number of hospitalizations and 2.8 times the number of deaths that white Americans do.
“It doesn’t always come with African American diversity but with diversity with women, really giving women a shot,” she said.
Biden started on the right track even before the inauguration by selecting a “strategic and thoughtful” cabinet as that includes an unusually large number of women, racial minorities and members of the LGBTQ community, Townsend said. Simply having such a diverse cabinet will help Biden remain accountable for his stated diversity goals, she said.
“I thought he had made some significant appointments and he’s done some first in some areas,” she said. “We had only one cabinet member under Trump, just one, and that was Ben Carson. I think he’s captured the entire country in some ways even with Pete Buttigieg being openly gay.”
Those selections aren’t just for show, Townsend said.
“And these aren’t just friends and family. These are people with great pedigrees,” she said.
Though many expressed a great deal of pride at the selection of former California prosecutor and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris as vice president, some, especially Black men, have been vocal about what they feel is her prosecutorial record that put countless Black men in prison. But Townsend said she isn’t concerned about that.
“I’m not sure what happened to her being in the prosecutor role. I’m looking at how the work she was doing far outweighed what we were getting from the previous administration,” she said.
However, criminal justice is at the forefront of Terrell Brown’s priorities. That’s why he became one of the organizers of Anderson-based It’s Up There, leading protests around Madison County last summer following the police action death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
He was particularly pleased at Biden’s order signed last week that phases out for-profit federal prisons.
“At this point, I don’t think it’s all the way about race with the private prisons. It’s about greed and money,” he said.
Like Townsend, Brown said he believes Biden has taken reasonable action in a short amount of time.
“I think it’s a little too early. It hasn’t even been 100 days yet. I think he is taking steps into the right direction,” he said.
Brown believes that politics is local, and he looks more to Ty Bibbs, D-at large, and Rebecca Crumes, D-at large, who were elected president and president pro tem respectively of the Anderson City Council last month, to advance the Black agenda. But their success as the first Black leadership team on the council is a sign of the times and a result of a change in national leadership, he said.
“I believe the president has an impact, maybe not so much as our own city councilmen,” he said. “I feel like what we did last summer put these people in this position.”
Brown said he has run into the occasional African American who seems unwilling to give Biden a real chance because of a controversial statement he made early in his career as a senator. But Brown said what matters is who he is today.
“I didn’t take it as disrespect. He’s just telling it from the outside in from what he sees,” he said. “I don’t think he’s a racist. I don’t think he’s a bad guy. His economy plan is for everybody.”
As someone who is Mexican, Puerto Rican and white, Alissa Chavez is thrilled at what she is seeing from Biden when it comes to his orders on treatment of undocumented workers crossing the southern border of the United States. That includes stopping construction of the wall at the border with Mexico, incorporating undocumented immigrants into the census taken last year and strengthening the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program.
“It just felt to me, like when Trump was in office, I saw families torn apart, I saw friends torn apart,” the mother of four said. “It brought out a lot of hate I was seeing. I feel like when Trump was in office, that brought out a lot of ugliness in people. It’s not about that. It’s not about the race in somebody.”
Still, even as she is concerned about the humane treatment of undocumented immigrants, Chavez said she also understands that unrestricted entry into the U.S. can pose problems for citizens.
“The whole border thing, to me, is one of the things I wish I could change. There’s a way to go about everything,” she said. ”They need a way to be able to do it legitly, to be able to come in legally and not at the expense of us who pay taxes.”
Chavez said she believes from these early days in office that Biden is on the right track.
“It makes me feel better knowing we have somebody who has a better agenda than where we have been in the past,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.