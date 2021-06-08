ANDERSON — Police were still searching Tuesday for a man they say tried to rob a Check Into Cash in Anderson on Monday afternoon.
Anderson police were dispatched at 3:20 p.m. to the Check Into Cash, 1035 S. Scatterfield Road, for a holdup alarm, according to the Anderson Police Department.
An employee told officers a man came into the business with a handgun and demanded cash, an APD press release said.
The Check Into Cash employee refused to cooperate when the man demanded money, according the press release, and he left on foot. Officers with police dogs searched the area but were unable to find the man.
Working at the adjacent Low Bob’s Discount Tobacco, Michael Fauss saw the man walking within inches of his storefront and then minutes later, he said, “cops swarmed the whole place.”
The man wore a colored bandana as a face mask, which Fauss said caught his attention. Fauss was helping a customer when he noticed the man walking toward his store.
“It was absolutely crazy, if he (the customer) wasn’t in here, I felt like it would’ve been me who would have possibly been robbed,” Fauss said.
He said it was shortly after 3 p.m. when the man walked past his window-front toward Check Into Cash. Fauss was looking under the counter, inches from the window when he realized the man was not coming into his store.
“I looked up and he was about right there, still walking around the same pace,” Fauss said, pointing toward the store’s front window. He said something drew his focus to the man walking calmly through the parking lot.
A few minutes after Fauss finished assisting the customer in his store, he then noticed the man walk back toward an abandoned building south of his store at a faster pace than before.
Fauss said he was surprised by how quickly the man returned because customers normally take longer when doing business at Check Into Cash.
“I’ve worked here for about five months and I haven’t seen anybody get robbed,” Fauss said.
Fauss said he probably wouldn’t have given money to the man, either. He said he would’ve given him the cash then jumped over the counter, “like I’ve done in the past.”
More than a year ago, Fauss said his brother was working at a local gas station when there was an attempted robbery. He said his brother leaped over the counter and sat on the person until police arrived.
Fauss laughed about his brother’s story and said it was just the way they were raised. But he said things don’t always happen the way you imagine them.
“It’s really weird,” he said. “They say that this kind of thing happens in an instant and it really did because he walked up and then he walked away and then within five to ten minutes the next thing I know, the police are swarm(ing).”
APD continued to investigate the reported crime Tuesday and said more details would be released as they become available.
To report information regarding the attempted robbery, call APD at 765-648-6700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.