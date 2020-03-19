ANDERSON — A warrant is being issued for an Anderson woman on a charge of neglect of a dependent for injuries suffered by a 2-year-old relative.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s office is filing a preliminary charge against Joyce Johnson, 23, Anderson, for injuries suffered by a 2-year-old boy placed in her care by the Muncie office of the Indiana Department of Child Services.
The preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury is a Level 3 felony.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson police officers Norman Rayford and Randy Doss, the boy was removed from the care of his biological mother in September 2018. It indicates that Johnson was the boy’s foster parent.
Police were called by a DCS worker in Anderson on Feb. 10 to come to the Excel Learning Center Academy. The boy was transported to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where doctors found bruising to the face and body and seven broken ribs.
Johnson initially told the DCS worker that the boy had fallen in the bathtub. Along with her mother, she told police that the boy fell out of his car seat in a car and that Johnson fell on him.
Johnson said she didn’t seek medical treatment for the boy.
When asked by police about the boy falling in the bathtub, Johnson said the boy bathes himself and gets dressed by himself. She said she couldn’t remember the last time she saw him undressed, according to the affidavit.
Johnson and her mother denied a formal interview with police, the affidavit said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.