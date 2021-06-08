ANDERSON — The city's 2021 Crime Watch Program is underway with two new coordinators from the police department, according to city officials.
Anderson Police Department Assistant Chief Warren Warren is in charge of the program with APD officers Joe Heath and Chad Purciful named as coordinators.
Ella Dulworth and Angie Bostic are citywide coordinators for the program.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. made the Crime Watch program a priority saying neighborhood policing is one of the most effective and least costly ways to reduce or prevent property crimes, according to the city's June newsletter.
"It is a citizen involvement, neighborhood and community based effort designed to assist citizens and the police in reducing crime and increasing an overall sense of peace, safety and security in the neighborhood," he said in the newsletter.
A link to all of the meeting locations and information can be found at https://www.cityofanderson.com/1111/Neighborhood-Crime-Watch.
The Anderson Community Policing Division plans to follow city guidelines for COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing at the meetings and sanitation measures.
When social distancing is not possible, masks will be worn, according to city officials.
