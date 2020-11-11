PENDLETON — As Korean War veteran Les Adam emerged from his home on County Road 900 South, his neighbors greeted him with a round of applause.
The area residents gathered Wednesday to thank Adam, 87, for his service to the country with a parade of golf carts.
They brought his favorite food – home-baked cherry pie and zucchini bread.
Seated on a chair, Adam was wearing a Korean War veteran hat complete with the Marine Corps emblem, surrounded by balloons as his neighbors waved American flags and signs thanking him for his service.
At the age of 19, Adam enlisted in the Marine Corps and was assigned to a transportation unit in Korea in 1952 and 1953.
He drove a truck loaded with 1,000 gallons of gasoline in 5-gallon cans to fuel tanks and supply ammunition.
“I’m glad I’m sitting down,” Adam said of his neighbors honoring him on Veterans Day.
As people passed by where he was seated, Adam waved and said thanks.
Adam was born in Jefferson County and the family moved to Madison County when his dad got a job here.
He has lived on County Road 900 South since 1972.
“We all need to work together,” he said of the close-knit neighborhood.
Tom and Peggy Dickey organized the celebration for Adam and have lived next door to him since 1994.
“We were talking to Les on Monday and he mentioned there was an article that didn’t mention Korean War veterans,” Tom Dickey said. “We thought what could we do for Les?
“Let him know that we appreciate him both as a veteran and a neighbor,” he said. “We wanted to celebrate the fact that he’s a Korean War veteran. We started talking to neighbors and everyone was like 'let’s do this.'”
Dickey said after the couple moved to the area in 1994 they quickly learned how good a neighbor Adam was.
“One cold snowy morning that year we heard a noise out in our driveway,” he said. “It was Les snow blowing our driveway. He has done it every time it snows since then.”
Mark Thompson has lived in the area since 1980 and described Adam as a "great guy."
“He’s always helpful, there is nothing he wouldn’t do for anyone,” he said. “The other day he was out mowing his neighbor’s lawn.”
Tonya Isaacs has known Adam for 22 years and said he’s a wonderful man.
“He just does good things for people,” she said. “This is very well deserved.
“Our neighborhood is good about coming together when people are in need or for a celebration,” Isaacs said. “He’s a wonderful man to celebrate.”
