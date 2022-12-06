ANDERSON — The Nestlé company is planning a seventh expansion of its facilities in Anderson.
Nestlé is seeking a seven-year, 70% tax abatement on a planned $400.5 equipment and plant expansion.
The Anderson City Council will consider two resolutions Thursday to set a public hearing date for 6 p.m. Jan. 12 on the tax abatement. The meeting will be in the council chambers of the Anderson city building.
The expansion is expected to create 68 jobs with an annual salary of $6 million.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said a portion of the planned expansion is to upgrade the facilities' wastewater treatment procedures.
Nestlé announced it was locating in Anderson in 2006 with an initial investment of $359 million and the creation of 300 jobs. Since locating in Anderson, Nestlé has invested approximately $1 billion in its facilities.
The plant currently employs more than 800 workers, with the majority residing in Anderson or Madison County.
The council this Thursday is expected to consider a third expansion of the Tippman Group for its Interstate Cold Storage facility.
Interstate Cold Storage opened in 2019
Since the company located in Anderson, it has invested more than $47 million in the facility.
Winkler said the expansion currently planned is a $31.5 million investment and will create an additional 20 jobs. The company is seeking a six-year, 60% tax abatement.
The company’s initial investment in Anderson was $25.7 million; the first expansion in 2021 was an investment of $21.5 million.
Interstate Cold Storage employs 70 people and intends to hire an additional 33. The starting wage is $26.44 per hour with benefits.