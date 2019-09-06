ANDERSON — A longstanding eyesore on a gateway into downtown Anderson is the home to a new business that is improving the property.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special exception request Wednesday for an automobile sales and service business at 1925 Fairview Street.
The request was made by Jeremy and Shaia Beach to open the business along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for Beach Family Automotive.
Devin Beach said Friday that Jeremy was looking at the property for quite some time and has been interested since his first car lot closed in 2009.
Devin Beach is a first-year student at Purdue Polytechnic and working as a mechanic at the automobile sales and service business. He is studying computer tech.
“This was a junky tire shop,” he said. “It will be amazing when we’re finished.”
Devin Beach said working on cars is his hobby.
He said the entire property will be repaved and the existing building is being remodeled.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said there will be nine parking spaces with two designated for customers.
He said there will be three exterior flood lights on the building and signage on the north wall and on the front window, both meeting the city’s sign ordinance requirements.
The Board of Zoning Appeals members also approved a special exception for the opening of an employee health clinic and wellness center at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
Stires said the healthcare clinic will be located in 515 square feet of former office space.
There are approximately 900 employees at the facility.
The clinic will be staffed by two employees and be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.