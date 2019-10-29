ANDERSON – After rejecting the bids for new curbs and sidewalks along a portion of Jefferson Street, the Anderson Board of Public Works established a new bid date.
The bids were rejected Tuesday by the Board of Works because they exceeded the amount that was budgeted for the project.
The work involves the replacement of curbs and sidewalks on both sides of Jefferson Street from East 19th Street to East 23rd Street.
Chuck Leser, Anderson city engineer, said the estimated cost of the project, being funded through the Anderson Community Development Department, is $280,000.
The low bid of $292,624 was submitted by E&B Paving.
The Board of Works set Nov. 12 as the new date to accept quotes.
The board approved a new lease with the Anderson Redevelopment Commission for the Plaza Garage at the intersection of 11th and Meridian streets.
City attorney Tim Lanane said the original lease was signed in 2013 and expired on Oct. 15, 2018, and continued on a month-to-month basis.
He said the new lease runs through Oct. 24, 2021.
The city pays the Anderson Redevelopment Commission $25,000 per year to lease spaces in the garage.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board took under advisement two quotes for window replacement through the Homeowner Rehab project of the Anderson Community Development Department for 2568 W. 12th St.
AMI Construction submitted the low quote of $8,150 and J&M Remodeling’s quoted price was $12,000.
The board also approved a change in the Homeowner Rehab work being done at 1523 Cedar St. The price was increased by $1,265 for additional electrical repairs, raising the total cost to $4,940.
