ANDERSON — Family Solution Center, 3320 Main St., opened July 6 to help families in court disputes keep the child involved at the forefront of the conversation.
Dorothy Ferguson is a public defender in Madison County, and started Family Solution Center to direct focus in family dispute cases more on the child and less on the terms of the dispute. Ferguson knows the courts’ main focus should be the best interest of the child, but also knows that can get lost in the parents’ personal stories and disputes.
“My focus has always been kids, and this community really needs to start putting kids first or the community is going to continue to crumble,” Ferguson said.
Among the services Family Solution Center offers are supervised visitation services for parents, safe child transportation exchanges, guardian ad litem services and mediation and facilitation services.
Services like what Family Solution offers exist, but many are located in places like Indianapolis. Executive Director Laura Pope said this drive can be difficult for some families, so having a service like Family Solutions in the community is crucial.
“It’s been so long since we’ve had something like this in the community, and it’s just so needed,” Pope said.
Combined, Pope and Ferguson have over 20 years of experience in family court disputes and child services. Along with intern Ashley Teague, while the center hopes it can become essential to the community, the goal is to have their services happen between families naturally.
“The ultimate goal would be for the services to not even be necessary,” Teague said, adding that they want parents to be able to co-parent successfully and raise healthy adults on their own.
Ferguson’s vision for Family Solution Center is that courts would use it in all facets of a family dispute, whether that be in helping speak on the best interest of the child in court, all the way to offering co-parenting services in the future.
“We have the opportunity to sit down, talk with the parents, see the child and really see what the child wants and needs to help the courts make those decisions,” Ferguson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.