ANDERSON — Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order mandating that Hoosiers wear masks in public places put enforcement in the hands of state and local health departments.
Madison County Health Department Administrator Stephenie Grimes said while enforcement is and will continue to be a challenge for the health department, it is doing its best to remind people of the ways to protect themselves from spreading the novel coronavirus.
“There’s no way we can mandate or require everyone to wear masks and follow up on that, it's just impossible,” Grimes said. “We just want to remind people that you still have the ability to protect yourself — wash your hands, keep your distance, wear your face coverings when you can’t social distance.”
On Monday and Tuesday, there were 24 new cases in Madison County and zero deaths. While these numbers are far lower than the numbers in counties like Hamilton and Marion, Dr. Stephen Wright said it's still important to take the necessary precautions to stop the spread.
“Some people do have it, we just haven’t found them all yet and we never will,” Wright said. “It takes one person in a crowd to infect 20 or 30 people.”
Both Grimes and Wright said they had concerns about schools opening back up for in-person classes. Last Thursday, Marion County Health Department issued guidelines on when schools should allow students back into the classrooms based on the amount of coronavirus cases in the county.
Grimes said, similarly to Marion County, Madison County Health Department is compiling resources to determine at what point schools in Madison County should close down due to rising coronavirus cases.
“It’s from the Harvard Global Health Institute, so it helps determine not just reopening but if we need to close schools again, what the daily cases and positivity rate should look like,” Grimes said.
Grimes and Wright both agreed the ways to stop the spread are easy and should continue to be followed by everyone.
“Bottom line, masks work, they’ve been proven to work. I’m not sure why that’s an issue (for some people),” Wright said.
