ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art has a new director.
The board hired Mandee Mikulski, 33, who for the last eight years has been the director of development and communications for the Academy of Model Aeronautics in Muncie.
"I'm excited to meet everyone and to get to know more about Anderson, and to do my best to just make The Anderson Museum of Art a great place for the community and community members to visit, but also for people outside of Anderson to come and learn more about art," said Mikulski.
Monday is her first day on the job.
She replaces Deborah Stapleton who retired at the end of 2019 after 39 years.
"We knew it was going to need to be somebody that had the capability of continuing what had been built there but could also bring a fresh perspective," said Tom Bannon, board member and chair of the search committee.
"She has a really good background in development, and that's important for any organization of course. And so we feel like she'll be able to forge those relationships in the community and beyond where she can continue to bring in money for the museum and help us meet our mission for years to come."
Mikulski feels fundraising is her strong suit.
"I really approach fundraising for the donor. I want to help the person who is giving feel that their gift makes the best impact and is meaningful to them," Mikulski said.
She grew up in Pennville and has a masters in public relations from Ball State University.
She has noticed an emerging younger generation excited about Anderson's future.
"I think when you have motivated people that things happen and I think I'm starting at the perfect time," Mikulski said.
The enthusiasm of the board also attracted her to the job.
"Whenever the board is pumped up that's really exciting. They were telling me about a fundraiser that they want to do, and the board was initiating it and leading it, and you know that's hard to find, and I wanted to be part of that," she said.
"I think that's one of the first things I want to do is just get to know as many people as I can and find what the city of Anderson would like for its arts museum," Mikulski said.
