INDIANAPOLIS — Laura Merrifield Wilson, a political science professor who lives on the south side of Indianapolis, is used to Democrat Andre Carson representing her district in Congress.
But when Wilson votes in November, Carson’s name won’t be on her ballot.
That’s because the GOP-controlled state legislature last year approved new district maps that moved her, and tens of thousands of other Hoosiers, from Congressional District 7 to District 6.
Now, those residents will choose between incumbent Republican Greg Pence and Democrat Cynthia Wirth.
Pence, the brother of former Vice President and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, is strongly favored to win. So is Carson, who has represented the Indianapolis district since 2008.
For voters in Wilson’s neighborhood, the change means moving from a very solidly Democratic district into one that’s been held by a Republican since 1983.
“Having those lines redrawn really does change a voter’s voice in Congress,” Wilson said. “ … I can’t think of two more disparate voices in Congress, quite frankly, in terms of issues they stand for, policies they support, bills they propose and legislation they vote on.”
It’s the same story around the state as Hoosiers vote early or prepare to head to the polls Nov. 8. The state’s new district maps, which were redrawn by a GOP supermajority after the 2020 census, have been fiercely criticized as favoring Republican candidates.
Policy experts say the redrawn districts for state races almost guarantee the GOP will maintain the supermajority it’s held for the last decade in both statehouse chambers.
That means Republicans have held more than two-thirds of the seats in the Senate and House and can pass legislation, including new district maps, without any votes from Democrats.
Rima Shahid, CEO of the nonpartisan advocacy group Women4Change Indiana, said she worries the maps this year are having a chilling effect on some Hoosiers, who see their vote as meaningless when Republicans are so heavily favored to win in most races.
That’s one reason, she argued, that the state has some of the lowest voter turnout in the nation. In 2020, Indiana saw 69.3% of voters cast a ballot, putting it in the bottom third.
“I think one could say that maybe why Indiana continues to rank at the bottom of civic health … is because we rank at the top of partisan gerrymandered states,” Shahid said. “People may not believe that your vote actually matters when the maps are drawn in a way that favors one party over the other.”
Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, agrees that the new maps put his party at a disadvantage in many districts. That’s what happened in 2011 during the last redistricting, he explained, and what happened again last year.
“We’re a party that really believes that voters should pick their representatives, not the other way around,” Schmuhl said. “… I think the majority of Hoosiers are against it.”
State Republicans have said the maps are fair and transparent and prioritized keeping communities of interest together.
“I believe these maps reflect feedback from the public and will serve Hoosiers well for the next decade,” Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said after the maps were approved in October 2021.
The partisanship of the maps could be diluted, Schmuhl argued, by the outcry over the state’s near-total abortion ban, which went into effect in September before a judge issued an injunction following a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has led to more women registering to vote, and will play a significant role in how they cast their ballot in November, Schmuhl noted.
“It is top of mind for people all around the state,” he said. “… So that is showing me the wind is kind of in our sails. I do think that that is going to be a big factor in this election.”
Wilson, who teaches political science at the University of Indianapolis, noted that just as district maps change, so do demographics and populations.
As minority populations continue to grow throughout Indiana, demographic changes could quickly shift a district into new political territory long before the maps are again redrawn, she explained.
“What the voters look like in that district now can and will change in the future,” Wilson said. “… It’s quite possible the population has shifted or grown or changed in a certain way that you weren’t necessarily anticipating.”
The ultimate political fallout of the new maps won’t be known until after the election, she said, but one thing is certain: Who wins this year is sure to have an impact on which party will redraw the maps again in 2031.
After the last district maps went into effect in 2011, the next year, Republican state representatives landed a 69-seat supermajority in the House, and they’ve held that advantage since.
“People like to say that elections have consequences,” Wilson said. “Elections are the consequence. If you win an election, you have power, and you get to make decisions with that power.”