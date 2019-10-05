ALEXANDRIA — A new family business has sprouted in the fertile farm land north of Alexandria.
Small Town USA Apples & More is located at the corner of Indiana 9 and County Road 1300 North, and is owned by Mikkal Hodge, wife Jenny and his parents, Kim and Larry Hodge.
Mikkal Hodge started growing pumpkins at the age of 8 and giant pumpkins at the age of 10. He has grown three giants at his pumpkin patch in town this year for competition that could top 4,000 pounds in combined weight.
A pair of his giant pumpkins will be on display for photos as part of Family Pumpkin Fest this Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. One of the pumpkins weighs 1,366 pounds and will be used in WZPL’s annual Pumpkin Drop.
There will also be face painting, hay rides, horse rides, games and prizes.
Along with apples and pumpkins they sell other fresh produce including tomatoes and corn.
They started an orchard planting 130 apple trees this spring on their 13 acres and will plant another 550 next year.
“We’re a small family-owned business trying to support the community,” Kim Hodge said.
