ANDERSON — A New Jersey resident was sentenced to serve three years after pleading guilty in connection with a scam to obtain more than $28,000 from two families.
Raisuli Rodriguez-Fermin, 25, of Paterson, New Jersey, was arrested May 30 by Anderson police along with co-defendant Luis Ramirez-Tavarez, 24, of Bronx, New York.
Rodriguez-Fermin on Aug. 18 through a plea agreement entered pleas of guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of corrupt business influence; two Level 6 charges of theft; and a misdemeanor charge of attempted theft.
He was sentenced Friday by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley to three years, with two years to be served on work release and one on probation.
Luis Ramirez-Tavarez, 24, of Bronx, New York, has a Sept. 25 trial date set on charges of corrupt business influence, two counts of theft and attempted theft.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a complaint was filed by a Boise, Idaho, woman on June 5. She said she had received a telephone call May 27 that her son was involved in a traffic accident in Anderson where a pregnant woman was injured.
She received a telephone call from a person claiming to be an attorney named John Palladino and instructing her to send $9,950 to an address in the 500 block of West 10th Street.
The next day, the man identified as Palladino called and told the Idaho woman that the pregnant woman’s fetus had died. The caller directed the Idaho woman to send an additional $10,000.
FedEx confirmed it sent the two packages to the Anderson address, according to the affidavit.
Ultimately, the woman called her son and learned he was in Meridian, Idaho, not in Anderson. Local police learned the house on West 10th Street was vacant.
A neighbor alerted police May 30 that another package had been delivered to the West 10th Street address, and police determined it had been sent from Oregon.
Police checked with police in Cannon Beach, Oregon, and learned that a couple there had been told their son was arrested for drunken driving in Anderson. The couple had been directed to send $9,000 for attorney fees to the West 10th Street address.
Anderson police found a car driving slowly along West 10th and followed it to an auto service business on Brown Street.
The two men told police they had driven all night from New York and intended to move to Anderson.
Police noticed a smell of marijuana, and a canine unit found small traces of marijuana in the car, according to the affidavit. Police also said they found $6,670 in currency in the car.
During questioning by police, Rodriguez-Ferrin eventually admitted that the two men were involved with a group from New York that would fleece unsuspecting victims with “elaborate extortions,” according to the affidavit.
Rodriguez-Ferrin said he and Ramirez-Tavarez were far removed from those orchestrating the scam, receiving directions via Facebook Messenger, according to police.
He told police they would retrieve the parcels, taking 10% for their services and sending the remainder of the money to New York, the affidavit stated.
Officers found several money transfer receipts in the car from Anderson dated May 28 and totaling $4,000, police said.
