ANDERSON — New life is being returned to the former Heckaman Buick car dealership on Broadway.
The site in the 2700 block of Broadway has been home to car dealerships since the 1960s and was most recently the location of Bob Myers Autoworld.
It has sat vacant for several years after the Autoworld dealerships moved to Scatterfield Road.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved a special exception to reopen the 5.4 acres as a used car dealership at the request of Ibraham Fakhoury and Emad Ayad.
Because the property has stood vacant for several years, the Anderson Municipal Development Department staff decided to have the new owners request the special exception.
The business will be known as the Anderson Auto Mall with plans to display 203 vehicles for sale, along with service and repair departments.
As proposed, the business expects to hire 40 workers in the sales and repair/service departments.
Fakhoury said they will concentrate on hiring people from Anderson.
“We want to make it a vibrant place for the benefit of Anderson and the community,” he said.
The dealership intends to sell vehicles ranging from 2012 to 2021 in a price range of $4,500 to $20,000.
One of the original entrances to the dealership will be reduced to allow additional green space at the facility.
The Municipal Development Department recommended approval because the special exception complies with the city’s comprehensive plan and the reuse of the property with the same type of business.
The BZA also approved a special exception to convert the former Ponderosa Steakhouse on Scatterfield Road into a liquor store.
The Indiana Liquor Group LLC plans to convert the building in the 5000 block of South Scatterfield Road to a Noble Wine & Liquor store.
The location is the former site of the Great Wall Chinese restaurant and until earlier this year the Ponderosa.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Department, said the property has been rezoned and this is the final step toward opening the business.
He said the liquor store will be open seven days a week and will employ seven people.
Stires said the rezoning and special exception doesn’t include the parking lot to the west of the building.
Remodeling work is to start immediately with an opening planned in May, he said.
David Hartley of Indiana Liquor Group LLC said previously the company plans to close the Save On Liquor store at 53rd Street and Columbus Avenue and eventually sell that property.
Indiana Liquor expects to invest approximately $300,000 in the Scatterfield building, he said, using a new concept focusing on fine wines, specialty beer and liquor. The Anderson store will have a section dedicated to Indiana craft beverages.
He said the company plans to open similar stores in other communities where it operates.
The company operates seven locations in Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.