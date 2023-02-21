ANDERSON — The proposed site for the construction of a new Madison County jail is located on Broadway Street to the west of the Captain D’s restaurant.
The Madison County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the conceptual drawing for the new facility provided by Eric Weflen with RQAW architecture, headquartered in Fishers.
The 43-acre site is owned by Meijer, which at one time considered opening a second store in Anderson.
Commissioner John Richwine said it’s possible the county will seek to obtain the property through eminent domain.
“We’re in the negotiation process.”
As required by state law, the county has to obtain two appraisals and offer the average of the two when purchasing property.
Weflen said the beginning process includes the necessary zoning and possible special exception through the city of Anderson, where the property is located.
He said the conceptual plan includes parking, access to and from the site and drainage.
Weflen said a significant portion of the site is being preserved for possible expansion.
“We want the building to present a nice gateway to the site and have it look attractive,” he said. “The goal is not to look like a jail but an attractive municipal building.”
Richwine said it was time to move forward with the project to obtain the necessary zoning and a schedule for construction to start.
The Madison County Council approved a 0.2% increase in the income tax that would generate about $5.4 million on an annual basis to pay for construction of a new jail in 2021.
The estimated cost of the project is $87 million, but county officials believe the actual cost will be lower than the estimate.
Sanjay Patel with RQAW said last year that the preliminary design is for a two-pod plan to house inmates with a central control point that can oversee all the individual cell blocks.
As proposed, one pod will house 237 inmates and the second would house 139 with space allocated for expansion.
Patel said there are rooms for the medical staff, classrooms and isolation rooms.
He said the design will make classifying the inmates easier and that with the sight and sound isolation, it will allow for the movement of prisoners when necessary.
Weflen said the preliminary design has the Sheriff’s Department administration offices and public access on one end of the building and a separate area for the release of prisoners.