ANDERSON — The restaurant and bar at the Grandview Municipal Golf Course will be reopening in the near future under new management.
The Anderson Board of Parks and Recreation last week approved the transfer of the operating lease between the Curve Restaurant and new managers operating under the name of the 1925 PubHouse at Grandview.
The Park Board also approved the hiring of Tod Windlan as the new head golf pro and golf facilities manager.
Ben, Dori and Tyler Morgan are the owners of A Koval and Flamingo Production, which will operate and manage the 1925 PubHouse at Grandview.
The 1925 PubHouse at Grandview will be a full-service restaurant and pub and plans to be open year round.
The current planned menu offerings will include Tomahawk ribeyes, N.Y. strips, salmon, rainbow trout, hand-battered cod, grilled pork chops, smothered chicken, pasta, handcrafted burgers and fresh sandwiches, pizzas and broasted chicken.
A full-service bar and banquet services also will be available under the new management.
In addition to the enhanced menu, the operators plan to be open seven days a week. Previously, the restaurant was closed from late December through early March.
The 1925 PubHouse also will feature select evenings with live entertainment on the deck.
“We are very excited about this new dining experience coming to Anderson,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said in a press release. “This new restaurant will be located in a beautiful setting and will be offering exceptional food at reasonable prices. In addition to a great location to bring family, friends and business associates, there will still be a great menu for our golfing patrons.”
Ben Morgan has more than 35 years of experience in restaurant operations and the food industry. He has served as manager of both the Bombay Bicycle Club and MCL Cafeterias.
Ben Morgan currently works in the food industry and primarily sells to restaurants. He is a graduate of Purdue University’s nationally recognized Restaurant and Hotel Management Program.
“I want to thank Mayor Broderick and the Anderson Park Board for this terrific opportunity to bring a fantastic new restaurant to Anderson,” Morgan said. “We look forward to providing a destination with a dynamic menu, and excellent service where you can take your family, a date or a client for lunch or dinner.”
Tyler Morgan has more than 10 years of experience at Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse. Dori Morgan is a Purdue University graduate and is the treasurer for Hamilton Southeastern Schools.
“We appreciate the great job the owners of the Curve Restaurant at Grandview did operating the restaurant for the past several years,” Broderick said. “We understand their decision to focus on their Alexandria location given the impact that COVID-19 had on the restaurant industry."
GOLF PRO
Windlan will be returning to a position he previously occupied with the Parks Department. His first day at work was on Monday.
Windlan will be paid an annual salary of $55,000.
“We are excited to have Tod return to Grandview to oversee the course operations and improvements,” Broderick said “Tod is well known for his knowledge of the game and successful course management. His enthusiasm for the sport is demonstrated by his long history of coaching, management and promotion. He will be a valuable member of our Parks Department team.”
Windlan is no stranger to golf course management, having served as golf pro at the Elwood Country Club course from 1992-97 and at Grandview from 1997-2013. A graduate of Frankton High School, Windlan was also a four-year varsity golf team member at Purdue University.
“I am looking forward to returning to Grandview again,” Windlan said. “It is a great course and has a following of loyal players and leagues.”
