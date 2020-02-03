ANDERSON — There could soon be a new use for the property where the former Bud and Joe’s Tavern was located on Columbus Avenue.
The tavern was located directly across from the Delco Remy plants and was a popular spot for workers and politicians to congregate.
The Anderson Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a request from the estate of Marshall Brooks to have the property rezoned from industrial to business use.
The property is located on the southeast corner of East 26th Street and Columbus Avenue and is currently a vacant property containing three lots.
Tim Stires, assistant director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said a food truck business is interested in purchasing the property.
He said the use would require a hard surface of either concrete or asphalt. Stires said there is a possibility of putting picnic tables on the property.
Justin Puckett, a local real estate agent, said with the industrial zoning the property was worthless for development.
“This will benefit the neighborhood,” Puckett said. “There are two suitors for the property but nothing has been finalized.”
The Plan Commission approved a primary plat for property zoned industrial in the 1300 to 1500 blocks of East 60th Street.
Naby Holdings intends to open mini-storage units on the 13.4 acres.
“The city is lacking storage space,” Stires said of the recommendation by staff to approve the primary plat. “Right now there is a tight market for warehousing space.”
Phase 1 shows the construction of seven storage buildings with a total of 56,000 square feet.
Owner Marcus Naby said future expansion will depend on the demand. He said the remaining ground will continue to be farmed.
Plan Commission member Jennifer Culp asked about landscaping along 60th Street because the property is located south of both the Apple Creek and Fairington apartment complexes.
Naby said he is planning to put a privacy fence and landscaping along 60th Street.
