ANDERSON – Six months after being named chairman of the Madison County Democrat Party, Thomas Newman Jr. resigned Thursday.
When asked why he resigned, Newman said, “No comment.”
His resignation comes just months before filing begins for the 2022 primary election in which several key county offices will be contested, including sheriff, four members of the Madison County Council, commissioner and prosecutor.
Amie Hood, who was elected in March as vice party chairwoman, said an election to replace Newman as party chairman has been tentatively set for Oct. 3 at the Mill Creek Civic Center in Chesterfield.
“I’m tossing it around,” Hood said Monday of a possible candidacy for party chairwoman. “It has a lot of responsibilities.”
Hood said she will run for re-election as the Monroe Township Trustee in 2022, which could impact her ultimate decision.
“I was surprised,” Hood said of Newman’s decision to resign.
When Newman and Hood were elected to lead the local party both indicated they wanted to form committees to work toward rebuilding the party’s precinct structure.
“The organization of committees has been stalled,” Hood said.
Tamie Dixon-Tatum, who lost a bid for vice chairwoman of the party in March, said she has been approached about running for the chairperson position.
“There is a rule that the chair and vice chair have to be a man and a woman,” she said. “That rule comes into play.
“If the rule can be changed it could allow two women to serve as party leaders,” Dixon-Tatum said. “The rule was implemented to provide for diversity and allow women the opportunity to serve and lead.”
She said two women leading the party would provide more diversity and would include a person of color.
Lindsay Brown considered running for a leadership position at the county level in the past, but said he won’t run this time because of a position on the state’s central committee.
“If there are two women seeking the chairmanship, the state central committee will decide who gets the position,” Brown said. “I hope who is ever selected will work with people in the community.”
