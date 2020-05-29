My niece, Lora Bailey-Toombs, lives in the Geist neighborhood. When the pandemic started and she learned of shortage of PPE she decided she wanted to donate her time and talents to help.
She posted on the Geist neighborhood next-door site her idea about making masks to donate to hospitals, nursing homes and high-risk individuals.
She was amazed at the response she got, so she organized the operation. She was able to get donations of money and supplies to make the masks.
She would make up packets with complete items needed to make masks and set them on her porch for neighbors to pick up and sew. They would drop them off on her porch when completed and pick up more kits.
To this day (in mid May), they have made and donated over 7,000 masks.
She was so kind to remember her uncle and aunt who live in Anderson who are both high-risk individuals by making us both a mask. We had trouble trying to find a mask to keep us safe when we had to go to grocery or drug store.
She has an iron-on tag on masks that reads BAILEY'S BLESSINGS.
She, along with all her neighbors, has blessed many people including her aunt and uncle. She was a true lifesaver for us and we will be forever grateful. THANK YOU, LORA!!!
Terrella Eskew-Bailey
Anderson
