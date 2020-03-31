ANDERSON — The number of positive tests for the COVID-19 virus in Madison County continues to climb.
The Madison County Health Department reported Tuesday that another nine county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
That brings the total to 38, with 34 positive tests in the past four days.
The latest positive tests showed seven women and two men tested positive. The ages ranged from 50 to above the age of 80.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said one positive test came from a local nursing home.
Bethany Pointe reported Monday that one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“We continue to grow each day and, as testing becomes more available, our total cases will continue to increase steadily,” Grimes said.
Because of federal privacy laws the health department is not disclosing where people who have tested positive live, work or anything specific for each patient.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.