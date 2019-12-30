ANDERSON — Mike Niquette and Patrick Caldwell were recently selected to share The Herald Bulletin’s Employee of the Year Award for 2019.
Niquette, who is in charge of building/grounds maintenance and has a variety of other responsibilities, played key roles in repairing and replacing much of the facility’s roof and flooring. Niquette, a two-time recipient of the award, has worked at The Herald Bulletin 35 years.
Caldwell, an award-winning page designer of The Herald Bulletin, created the new page templates for the newspaper while helping lead the implementation of a new content management system for the newsroom and design center. Caldwell has worked at The Herald Bulletin nine years.
