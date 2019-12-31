The local business community enjoyed a robust year in 2019, highlighted by plunging unemployment in Madison County and economic development gains that officials estimate will create more than 400 new jobs in the coming months.
A key part of those efforts, according to Anderson Mayor Tom Broderick, was the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program (AAMP), which in its first year produced 84 work-ready graduates. Marc Slayton, deputy director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said 71% of those graduates found jobs among the program’s 13 partners.
The program, Broderick said, “has evolved since we started and we’ve added to it as we’ve gone along. We’ve listened to the employers and we’ve added some things to it.”
Broderick said the AAMP program addresses a common concern among businesses considering locating operations in the area: finding a suitable pool of workers.
“One of the key things that new employers tell us as they look at our community is the issue of having a skilled workforce and available workforce,” Broderick said. “They want to know they can come into a community and find a pool of employees that will fit their needs.”
Officials are planning to hold six AAMP programs in 2020, each lasting four or five weeks, starting in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.