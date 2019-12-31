The Anderson High School Marching Highlanders made history Aug. 2 when they came out victorious for a seventh time at the Band Day competition on the opening day of the Indiana State Fair.
By winning the title, the Marching Highlanders broke a tie with Muncie Southside, Winchester Community and Franklin Central for the most championships in the competition’s history. Known for their kilts and bagpipes, the band was under the leadership of drum majors Nichole Tupling and Hope Jones, both seniors.
The win was the first for director Richard Geisler, who has led AHS’s program for five years.
Prior to being named the overall winner, the Marching Highlanders were named the winner in the Class AAA division following the preliminaries and won first place for best music and best general effects for their toe-tapping medley, “Sir Elton,” featuring the toe-tapping music of the British rocker.
A favorite to win the 2019 finals, AHS’s band steadily has marched its way toward the front of the line over the past several years, placing second in 2018 and fifth in 2017.
