Elwood Community Schools Superintendent Casey Smitherman made national news Jan. 23 when she resigned after only six months, following her arrest for insurance fraud when she admitted using her son’s medical insurance to seek treatment of a student’s sore throat.
Though the district does offer telehealth for students, Smitherman took the 15-year-old Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School student off campus for treatment, a meal and a haircut without his guardian’s permission, leading to speculation the relationship between the two was inappropriate. In addition, Smitherman was accused of giving the student preferential treatment in issues of discipline, an accusation she denied.
Smitherman also denied any romantic relationship with the student.
When the arrest first was announced, Smitherman, an award-winning principal who had come from Brownsburg Community Schools, had the support of the school board, some residents and even a woman in Texas who started a GoFundMe campaign to help the district. However, the tide soon turned when it became apparent she already had rubbed many staff, parents and residents the wrong way for what was described as her heavy-handed management style.
